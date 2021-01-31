Liverpool look set to complete deal for Championship defender Ben Davies

Liverpool are on the verge of landing a new centre-back.

Liverpool have reportedly made a shock move for Preston North End defender Ben Davies in a big to strengthen their backline before the current transfer window closes.

The £2m deal was reported by various news outlets who revealed that the Reds believe the 25-year-old would serve as an ideal backup centre-back amidst their current defensive injury crisis.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side have lost Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk to long term injuries. Most recently, Joel Matip was the latest to join the injury list against Tottenham Hotspur.

The lack of choice at centre-half has meant that Klopp has had to make do with midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho as replacements.

Liverpool are in talks with Preston to sign Ben Davies from Preston for £2m and deal looks increasingly set to happen. It's likely that Sepp van der Berg will go to Deepdale on loan, also. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) January 31, 2021

The results have been mixed so far and it’s clear that Liverpool could use a natural defender to protect their backline as they bid to retain their Premier League crown.

Davies was reportedly a target of Scottish giants Celtic before Liverpool reportedly swooped in and hijacked the deal.

Davies has just six months remaining on his current Preston contract and as such, becomes a free agent in the summer.

Klopp: we need to find the right player.

Earlier in the week, Klopp revealed that it would be difficult for his side to find the ideal defender in the current market.

“I’m not sure there’s an £80m centre-back available at the moment, or pretty much I know this,” Klopp told a press conference.

“A player of this calibre, I’m not sure teams would sell them now.

“We need to find the right player, that’s clear, and it needs to suit our financial situation.”

“My thoughts didn’t change, my words might have, but that’s because of my English. It’s the same situation as before, we work on this. If we don’t sleep, we work.

“Everything is long-term, usually. It’s about solutions and that’s what we are working on.”

