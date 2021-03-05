Lionel Messi reportedly unleashed foul-mouthed attack on Sevilla boss after cup victory

Share and Enjoy !

Lionel Messi reportedly lashed out at Monchi on Wednesday night.

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi reportedly hit out at Sevilla’s director of football Ramón Verdejo, better known as Monchi, in a foul-mouthed attack on Wednesday night.

Barcelona faced off against Sevilla in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals on Wednesday. The Blaugrana booked a place in the finals following a thrilling 3-2 aggregate victory.

Now, reports have emerged highlighting Messi unleashing an angry tirade at Monchi in the tunnel after the final whistle.

Messi is said to have repeatedly yelled “mother******” to the Sevilla legend, according to some reports.

Barcelona vs Sevilla.

Ronald Koeman‘s men clashed with Sevilla in the league last Saturday and came away with a 2-0 victory at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Three days later, the five-time European Cup winners came up against the Andalusian side in the Copa del Rey.

Leo Messi is named La Liga’s Player of the Month 🏆 He had 7 goals and 2 assists in 5 games in February 🔥 pic.twitter.com/I8GttuZTB9 — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 5, 2021

Julen Lopetegui’s men had won the first leg of their semi-final tie 2-0 ahead of Wednesday’s second leg at the Nou Camp.

Despite Sevilla’s scoreline advantage, the Catalan club mounted a brave comeback to win 3-0 on the night and secure a place in the cup final.

Messi’s angry tirade.

However, it was what happened after the game that has caught the attentions of many.

Monchi courted criticism following Saturday’s league clash between the two teams for reportedly branding Barcelona manager Koeman a “crybaby” after the Catalans were denied a potential penalty during the game.

🚨 Noticia @partidazocope 💥 Informa @juanmacastano 🗣️ Leo Messi, a Monchi, anoche en el túnel de vestuarios: 🤬 "¡Monchi! ¡La concha de tu madre!" (en repetidas ocasiones) 🤫 "¡Monchi! Ahora no dices nada, ¿eh?" 📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/DFfNrxemut — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) March 4, 2021

The Sevilla man had reportedly also asked for Messi to be shown a second yellow card after the Argentine had fouled opposition defender Jules Koundé.

In light of this, it appears that Messi took Wednesday’s victory as an opportunity to hit back at Monchi.

“Monchi! mother******,” the 33-year-old repeatedly told Monchi after the game, according to Spanish publication COPE.

“Monchi! Now you don’t say anything, eh?”

Football is about respect. 𝘉𝘰𝘯𝘢 𝘯𝘪𝘵. https://t.co/TW5WFgkjle — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 3, 2021

The publication also claimed that after the outburst, Monchi spoke with Messi to clarify the situation and also apologised to Koeman for calling him a “crybaby” during their league clash.

