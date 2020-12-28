Lionel Messi has opened up about several matters in a tell-all interview

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi sat down with renowned Spanish journalist Jordi Évole and discussed matters pertaining to his rival Cristiano Ronaldo, his former teammate Neymar, his immediate future and his desire to live and work in the USA.

Messi first highlighted praise for his long time rival Ronaldo by comparing him to some of the biggest sporting stars in the world.

The football icon has likened the Juventus striker to some of the biggest sports personalities in the world and insists that the ex-Real Madrid man “stands out” in the footballing world.

The debate on who is the best player of all time between Messi and Ronaldo continues to rage among the football community but the Argentine captain was quick to admit his respect for his counterpart.

Messi revealed that he sees Ronaldo alongside other sporting superstars — likening him to Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and LeBron James.

“There are many admirable athletes. Rafa Nadal, Federer, LeBron – in all sports there is always someone who stands out and is admirable for his work,” Messi told La Sexta.

“Cristiano stands out in football. There are many who stand out and always do their best.”

Despite his admiration for fellow sports stars, the 33-year-old revealed that it is his children who invoke more passion in him than anyone else.

“When I started to be a professional, I managed to put aside my passion as a football supporter,” Messi added.

“Those who make me get up from the couch are my children. They are what move me the most today.”

“Barcelona is my life”

Messi has been linked with moves away from his Catalan home of 20 years ever since he revealed his desire to do so in the summer.

However, the Blaugrana captain took time to reaffirm his commitment to his current club and wished to quell any doubts over his future.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has spent his entire career with the Catalan giants and has stressed just how much the club and city mean to him despite his recent request to leave.

“I’m sorry about everything. I always said it. Barcelona is my life,” he said.

“I’ve been here since I was 13 years old, I’ve been living in Barcelona for longer than in Argentina and I learned everything here. The club trained me as a player.

“Well, the truth is that today I’m fine, it’s true that I had a very bad time over the summer because of how the season ended.

“Then came what happened in summer, the burofax and all that. The truth is that I dragged it a bit during the beginning, but today I feel fine and want to fight seriously for everything we have ahead – I’m excited.

“I know that the club is going through a very difficult time at (the) club level and everything that surrounds Barcelona is difficult but I am looking forward to it.”

“..we maintain the relationship”

Messi also shed light on his thoughts regarding a potential reunion with long time friend Neymar.

The Argentine has repeatedly expressed a desire to play with his Brazilian compatriot again with the feeling going both ways. However, Messi is doubtful that Barcelona could pull off such a deal owing to their financial constraints.

“How do you pay Paris for the transfer?” Messi asked.

“It is not easy, it will be a difficult situation for the new president. He will have to be very intelligent, get everything in order and make many changes to make it go well.

“It will also be difficult to bring in players because we need money and there is no money. There are several important current players we need to fight again for everything and you have to pay them.”

On Neymar’s recent declaration that he wants to be Messi’s team-mate again, he added: “He didn’t say, ‘Let’s play,’ he said, ‘I’d like to play’ … right?

“Yes, we talk from time to time. The three of us either with him or with Luis [Suarez] every day. We maintain the relationship.”

Messi’s desire to live and play in the United States

Messi has insisted that he doesn’t want to get distracted by any transfer talk but also left the door open for a potential departure in summer 2021.

Barcelona’s record goalscorer admitted that the chance to play in USA’s Major League Soccer appeals to him but also that he wouldn’t engage in anything until the summer.

“I always said that I have the impression that I would like to enjoy the experience of living in the United States, of living in that league and that life, but if it happens or not I don’t know,” he revealed.

“I have nothing clear until the end of the year, I will wait for the end of the season.

“The important thing is to think about the team, finish the year, think about trying to get titles and not be distracted by other things.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, I’m focused on what we have, on what can be done in these six months. I don’t think about how the year will end because today it wouldn’t be good for me to tell you what am I going to do because I don’t know.

“I don’t know if I’m going to leave or not and if I leave, I would like to leave in the best way.

Messi also expressed his desire to return to his beloved club long after he hangs up his boots.

“Always speaking hypothetically, I would like to return someday. I would like to return to the city, to work at the club, to contribute.

“Barcelona is much bigger than any player, even me obviously, and I hope that the president who comes in will do things well to help us lift important titles again.”

“He [lied] about many things,”

Messi also outlined how poorly he was treated and repeatedly deceived by former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu who resigned in October after mounting criticism.

“I had been telling [Bartomeu] for six months that I wanted to leave and asking for his help and he just said ‘no, no, no,” Messi said.

“So, I sent the burofax as a last resort to show I was serious, to make it official.

“I’m eternally grateful to the club for everything but it felt like a cycle had ended and I needed a change. I knew this would be a transition year and I want to fight for the Champions League and league titles.

“The president didn’t want to let me go and then he started to leak things to make me look like the bad guy. Then everything that happened happened, but I am still calm that I did what was right at that moment.”

The Argentine also expressed his shock at how his close friend and former teammate Luis Suarez was treated by Bartomeu and the club but wouldn’t go into details about the lies the former president had told him.

“He [lied] about many things,” Messi laughed.

“Honestly, so many, but I prefer not to go into private things that happened — but I can assure you it was many things over several years.”

Mental health

Messi also shed light on the emotional and psychological burden he’s been dealing with over the past few months.

In fact, on several occasions, he was so overwhelmed by the enormity of his circumstances that his wife has asked him many times to seek counselling to help ease the psychological burden. An offer he refused to take up.

“I should have gone but I never went,” he said of his reaction to Antonella Roccuzzo’s request.

“I find it really hard to take that step even though I know it’s something that I need. They have insisted many times that it’s what I need.

“I’m someone who keeps everything in and does not share things. I know I need it. I know it would be good for me but I have not done it.”

