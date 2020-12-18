Lionel Messi’s and Cristiano Ronaldo’s votes for FIFA’s ‘The Best’ Awards have been revealed

On Thursday night, Polish striker Robert Lewandowski claimed the Best FIFA Men’s Player award for the first time. In the aftermath of the ceremony, the voting choices of the two G.O.A.Ts were made public, and Lionel Messi’s choices were interesting, to say the least.

I will repeat what I said a while ago. Never stop dreaming🙏 Thank you so much for this award, it’s an incredible honour to receive this tonight🏆 Dziękuję! #TheBest @FIFAcom — Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) December 17, 2020

Lewandowski deservedly won the gong after notching up a spectacular 55 goals for Bayern Munich which helped them win a treble of the league, German Cup and the Champions League earlier in the year. The award is handed out following votes from fans, journalists, coaches and national team captains.

After a memorable year and having beaten out competition from two of the greatest players of all time, Lewandowski was pretty chuffed to win.

“If you win such an award and share that title with Messi and Ronaldo, that is unbelievable, and it means so much to me,” Lewandowski said after being handed the trophy by FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

“A long time ago, I remember I was longing for something like this, and now I can win such an award. This really means, regardless of where you come from, all that matters is what you put into it.” Following the ceremony, the votes were made public, and both Messi and Ronaldo’s choices caused a stir online.

Funnily enough, Ronaldo did vote for Lewandowski as his best player of 2020, but Messi chose Brazilian superstar Neymar instead.

Ronaldo put Messi in second and young PSG star Kylian Mbappe in third, with Messi picking Mbappe for the second spot before completing his voting form with Lewandowski.

Now details of how national team captains voted FIFA #TheBestAwards Messi voted 1. Neymar 2. Mbappé 3. Lewandowski Ronaldo voted 1. Lewandowski 2. Messi 3. Mbappe. — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) December 17, 2020

Funnily enough, last year the Juventus forward omitted Messi from his top three votes altogether while Messi had included the Portuguese striker. The Argentine appeared to return the favour by omitting his rival from this year’s round of votes.

In fact, when analysing the last decade of voting between the two sporting greats, it provides for some interesting results. Their voting habits highlight how, despite having a strong rivalry, they both demonstrate a level of personal bias by voting for their teammates instead.

They’ve also never voted for one another as their first pick in either of the two awards. Lionel Messi awards voting. Ballon d’Or: 2010: Didn’t vote

2011: Xavi, Iniesta, Aguero

2012: Iniesta, Xavi, Aguero

2013: Iniesta, Xavi, Neymar

2014: Di Maria, Iniesta, Mascherano

2015: Suarez, Neymar, Iniesta FIFA ‘The Best’: 2016: Suarez, Neymar, Iniesta

2017: Suarez, Iniesta, Neymar

2018: Modric, Mbappe, Ronaldo

2019: Mane, Ronaldo, De Jong

2020: Neymar, Mbappe, Lewandowski Cristiano Ronaldo awards voting. Ballon d’Or: 2010: Xavi, Casillas, Sneijder

2011: Did not vote

2012: Did not vote

2013: Falcao, Bale, Ozil

2014: Ramos, Bale, Benzema

2015: Benzema James, Bale FIFA’s ‘The Best’: 2016: Bale, Modric, Ramos

2017: Modric, Ramos, Marcelo

2018: Varane, Modric, Griezmann

2019: De Ligt, De Jong, Mbappe

2020: Lewandowski, Messi, Mbappe Pretty hilarious stuff coming from the two greatest players to ever grace a football pitch.

