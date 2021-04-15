Close sidebar

Rio Ferdinand disagrees with Gary Lineker over Trent Alexander-Arnold position claim

by Jeff Simon

“He’s got that within him.”

Former England striker Gary Lineker has claimed that Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has the ability to change his position and become a midfielder.

However, Rio Ferdinand disagreed with Lineker, claiming that manager Jurgen Klopp wouldn’t be in favour of the change while adding that Alexander-Arnold has “got to stick where he is”.

Alexander-Arnold has endured a difficult campaign with the Reds. The 22-year-old has struggled to replicate his form from previous years this season.

The England international has contributed just two goals and six assists in all competitions for his team this term.

Most recently, Alexander-Arnold was criticised for his poor display against Real Madrid during the first leg of their Champions League quarter-finals tie.

However, the defender managed to improve his performances in the games that followed, scoring the winning goal for his team against Aston Villa on the weekend before putting in a commendable display against Real in the second leg of their European tie.

Lineker and Ferdinand discuss Alexander-Arnold.

Ferdinand, speaking on BT Sport, hailed Alexander-Arnold as an “immense talent”.

“It shows you how far he’s come over the last couple of years that everyone is honing in on this kid’s performances,” Ferdinand said.

“Yes, some parts of his defending need to be improved but what 22-year-old hasn’t?

“The kid’s an immense talent and Liverpool need that ability to find passes that other midfielders in the world can’t find, let alone right-backs.”

Meanwhile, fellow BT Sport pundit Lineker claimed that Alexander-Arnold has the ability to play as a midfielder.

“I’ve said for years I see him as a midfielder,” Lineker said.

“He used to be a midfielder who was kind of thrust into playing at right-back and has stuck there.

“You can see him being a (Philipp) Lahm, a (Joshua) Kimmich, even like (Joao) Cancelo plays at Manchester City. He’s got that within him, hasn’t he?”

However, Ferdinand didn’t agree with the aforementioned statement.

“He’s got to stick where he is, I think,” the 42-year-old retorted.

“I don’t think Klopp’s going to change him, but what I do notice about this player is he’s got character.”

