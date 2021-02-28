Share and Enjoy !

“I understand this platform and how powerful my voice is.”

NBA legend LeBron James has responded to AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s criticisms of his activism.

James said that there was no way that he would “just stick to sports” and added that he wouldn’t remain silent on “things that are wrong”.

Zlatan criticises LeBron.

LeBron is one of the most politically active athletes in the world and has previously campaigned for matters such as social justice, voter suppression and the Black Lives Matter movement.

However, Zlatan, speaking in an interview with Discovery Plus, criticised the 36-year-old for his activism and advised the American to stick to sports.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic uppskattar basketspelaren Lebron James men tycker inte att han ska lägga sig i politiken: "Lebron är fenomenal på det han gör, men jag gillar inte när folk med status lägger sig i politik" Lång intervju med Zlatan Ibrahimovic: https://t.co/oXm5gjmhKv pic.twitter.com/J3L82GWLD6 — discovery+ sport 🇸🇪 (@dplus_sportSE) February 25, 2021

“What he does is phenomenal, but I don’t like it when people with a certain “status” talk about politics,” the 39-year-old Swede said of James.

“Do what you are good at. I play football because I am the best at it. If I was a politician, I’d have gone into politics.

“This is the first mistake that famous people make when they feel like they’ve arrived. I think it’s better to steer clear of these issues and do what you’re good at.”

LeBron responds to Zlatan.

Following the ex-Barcelona striker’s comments, Lebron responded to the former Sweden international with a powerful statement during a post-game interview.

LeBron's response to Zlatan's criticism of his activism. pic.twitter.com/EZBdLY6KDP — Bryan Armen Graham (@BryanAGraham) February 27, 2021

“At the end of the day, I will never shut up about things that are wrong,” the 36-year-old said.

“I preach about my people and I preach about equality, social justice, racism, voter suppression – things that go on in our community because I was a part of my community at one point and saw the things that were going on.

“And I know what’s still going on because I have a group of 300-plus kids at my school that are going through the same thing and they need a voice.

“I’m their voice and I use my platform to continue to shed light on everything that might be going on, not only in my community but in this country and around the world.

“There’s no way I would ever just stick to sports, because I understand this platform and how powerful my voice is.”

Lebron then highlighted a remark that Zlatan had made regarding the discrimination that he had faced on the pitch back in 2018.

“It’s funny he’d say that because I believe in 2018 he was the same guy who said, when he was back in Sweden, talking about the same things, because his last name wasn’t a certain last name, that he felt like it was racism going on when he was out on the pitch,” James continued.

“Right? He did say that, right? I thought he said that. I speak from a very educated mind. I’m kinda the wrong guy to actually go at because I do my homework.”

