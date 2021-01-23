Liverpool target Kylian Mbappe is still unsure about his PSG future.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has confirmed that he is yet to make a decision about extending his stay with the French giants.

Mbappe’s current contract with the reigning champions is set to expire in 2022 and the club are eager to have the 22-year-old sign a contract extension as soon as possible.

Mbappe is a reported transfer target for both Liverpool and Real Madrid and speculation of the attacker’s future continues to mount amid contract extension talks.

Mbappe’s teammate Neymar will also become a free agent in 2022 and PSG risk losing both their star forwards in the same window as a result.

The World Cup winner is often highlighted as the successor to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s crown. His pace, technique and goal threat have earmarked him for a successful future within the sport and makes him an irresistible target for any top club.

Mbappé's stats are insane as well. 106 goals and 59 assists in 147 games. Averaging 1.1 G/A per game. — Allu (@GreatWhite_9) January 22, 2021

Mbappe spoke with French TV outlet Telefoot on Friday night after PSG’s 4-0 win against Montpellier and revealed his thoughts regarding his future in Paris.

“We are talking with the club, to find a project,” Mbappe said.

“And I am very happy here. I have always been very happy here.”

The striker revealed that both the club and the fans have always been there to help him and for that, he would always be grateful.

The former Monaco man also felt that if he were to sign an extension, it would be for the long term.

“I said I was thinking about it because I think that, if I sign, it would have to be a long-term commitment to Paris Saint-Germain,” said the Frenchman.

“But I want to think about what I want to do in the coming years, where I want to be. That’s what I am reflecting on.”

