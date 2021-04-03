Kylian Mbappe explains why he tells himself that he is better than Ronaldo and Messi

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has explained why he tells himself that he is a better player than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Mbappe spoke of the importance of having an ego and claimed that it is an “important” tool to motivate players to succeed.

As such, the Frenchman revealed that he convinces himself that he is “the best” player whenever he steps onto the pitch, despite Ronaldo and Messi being “better players” than himself.

Mbappe is regarded by many as the heir to Ronaldo and Messi’s throne in world football. The youngster has established himself as a potent forward since bursting onto the scene with AS Monaco during the 2016/17 campaign.

Despite only being 22 years of age, the France international has already won 12 trophies, including a Fifa World Cup in 2018.

This season, Mbappe has maintained his productivity in front of the goal, with 20 goals and six assists in the league to his name.

Kylian Mbappé Stats for French National Team: ⏰ 2830' Minutes

👕 41 Games

⚽️ 16 Goals

🅰️ 13 Assists 🇫🇷🌟 pic.twitter.com/qIx6kM5JaQ — KMbappeTeam (@KMbappeTeam) March 28, 2021

Mbappe on ego.

Mbappe, speaking in an interview with RMC Sport, explained the importance of having an ego.

“The ego? Of course, it’s important because when you’re in the rough, no one else is going to push you,” Mbappe said.

“And you have to convince yourself that you are capable of toppling mountains. People don’t understand ego but when you are not well there is no one who will come to your house to tell you that you can do that.

“It’s just you and your mindset. It’s just you. You have to convince yourself that you are capable of doing great things.

“Every time I go on a pitch I always tell myself that I’m the best and yet I have played on grounds where there was Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“They are better players than me, they have done a billion more things than me. But, in my head, I always tell myself that I’m the best because that way you don’t give yourself limits and you try to give your best.”

