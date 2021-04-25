“They are still bigger.”

Former Rangers forward Kris Boyd has claimed that Manchester United and Liverpool are the only two English clubs that can measure up to the stature of Celtic and Rangers.

Boyd also believes that both of the Old Firm teams would “explode” if they were given the chance to join a proposed British Super League.

Celtic and Rangers.

Celtic and Rangers are the two most successful clubs in Scottish football history. Celtic have won nine of the last 10 Scottish Premiership titles and 51 league crowns overall.

Since their inception, the Hoops have amassed over 100 trophies including the European Cup in 1967.

Rangers meanwhile, despite their recent title drought, remain the team with the most Scottish Premiership titles in history (55). In addition, they have also won over 100 major trophies in their history.

Recently, a report from The Sun claimed that the Premier League are looking to invite both Rangers and Celtic to form a new British Super League.

The news comes in the wake of the recently collapsed European Super League, which garnered widespread criticism and protests over its proposal.

Boyd on Celtic and Rangers.

Boyd, writing in his article for The Scottish Sun, claimed that the Old Firm clubs would “explode” if they joined a potential British Super League.

“It’s a familiar story — top English clubs raid the Old Firm for their best players,” Boyd wrote.

“But the creation of a British League would end that once and for all. Put Rangers and Celtic down south and they would explode.

“But put Rangers and Celtic in a British League and trust me, they would attract the top managers and players.

“People down south will disagree but both are bigger clubs than the likes of Man City and Chelsea. In fact, only Manchester United and Liverpool can match the Old Firm for size.

“They (Old Firm clubs) haven’t had the millions of pounds pumped in that some English clubs have had for 30 years — and they are still bigger.”

