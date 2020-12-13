“These kinds of things helped.”

Jurgen Klopp outlined the special role Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino played in bringing Fabinho to Anfield

The reigning Premier League champions signed Fabinho from Monaco in 2018 for a reported £40m fee. The deal was concluded just two days after their Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid in Kyiv.

The versatile midfielder has gone from strength to strength during his time at Anfield and has emerged as a key member of the squad, helping the Reds to their first-ever Premier League title earlier in the year.

But before Liverpool got their hands on him, the 27-year-old was subject to interest from several clubs including rivals Manchester United and Manchester City. And Klopp explained exactly how Liverpool managed to fend off competition for the Brazilian and get the deal over the line.

“We just said what we had to say, what we think and what he will be for us and stuff like this,” the German said in an interview with the Liverpool Echo.

“I think the best help was probably Bobby as they knew each other from the national team and for sure what Phil said about Liverpool because he loved and still loves Liverpool, so these kinds of things helped.

“I can’t tell you exactly what I said to him, because it was so long ago, but it was obviously convincing enough, and so it came together.

“When I met him first, he was a pretty shy boy, and maybe he thought it would be best to be around a pretty vocal loud manager!”

“Thank God we have him..”

Klopp also shed light on how effortlessly Fabinho has played as a makeshift centre-back during the team’s current injury crisis.

“I’d love to say it was just because of us and before he came here, he could have never played in any of the positions he plays – but that’s just not true!” he said.

“I wouldn’t even say Fab is a defensively-minded player; he’s more an organisational kind of player.

“He’s very strategic, I don’t know what he played in his youth in Brazil, but for Monaco and the national team, he frequently played at right-back.

His challenging skills are just outstanding defensively, and football-wise he’s good in small spaces, so it makes sense to play him in centre-midfield, but he can play centre-half, and we knew that.

“Thank God that we have him and with him and the other boys we have somebody to play in this position.”

Read More About: fabinho, jurgen klopp, Liverpool