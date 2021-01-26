“Anything is possible for younger people as well.”

Kevin Zefi is one of the most exciting talents in Irish football at the moment and has revealed his desire to don the captain’s armband for the Irish national side someday.

The 16-year-old striker has been turning heads with some remarkable performances for Shamrock Rovers in recent months.

Zefi’s efforts haven’t gone unnoticed with rumours of a move to Italian giants Inter Milan being mooted in the coming weeks.

Given his stunning rise to fame in such a short span of time, it’s little surprise that the teenager harbours lofty ambitions for himself with regards to his career.

Zefi spoke in an interview with FAI TV and was asked about what he wished to achieve as part of the Ireland senior squad.

“My goals in an Ireland shirt are to play for Ireland of course,” replied Zefi.

“(I want to) score goals for my country and make everyone proud.

“And (become) captain maybe one day, you never know,” he added with a smile.

Early days.

Kevin began his career at St Kevin’s Boys and honed his skills at the club for a few years before making the switch to Shamrock Rovers.

The striker described how he started to develop his scoring attributes and began playing well during his time with St Kevin’s.

🎥| @ShamrockRovers' Kevin Zefi scored this goal for #IRLU15 last night 😮@CorkCity's Cathal Heffernan was also on the scoresheet in a 2-1 win for Jason Donohue's team in Galway 💪🇮🇪 Report 👉 https://t.co/pbYC7xENmS#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/eFjDW8WhgH — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 20, 2019

Zefi also spoke about representing Ireland as part of the Under-15s and having to play a development tournament in Mayo.

“Yeah, it’s an honour, honestly,” he revealed.

“It’s an honour putting that jersey on. Leading up to the game in the dressing room with the boys, I loved it.

“Yeah, I was captain and we won the game as well. I got two assists in that game.”

Achievements.

The youngster was asked to reveal the biggest highlight of his career so far.

“Probably my biggest one was against England,” he replied.

“I scored two goals and assisted one and it was a 3-1 win as well.”

Kevin Zefi became the youngest goalscorer in League of Ireland history with this goal in last night's First Division game against Longford Town. The Ireland under-15 international, who came in as a second half substitute scored his first goal in senior football. pic.twitter.com/JdYtKASrZZ — Shamrock Rovers Academy (@SRFCAcademy) September 5, 2020

In 2020, he set the record for being the youngest player to notch a goal in the League of Ireland when he netted against Longford Town.

“Honestly, it feels good,” he said of the achievement.

“And it just shows that anything is possible for younger people as well. Keep working and anything can happen for you.”

