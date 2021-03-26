“The FAI do absolutely have a responsibility just to sort it out.”

Former Republic of Ireland midfielder Kevin Kilbane has urged the FAI to act on the “scourge” that has plagued Irish football for several years.

Kilbane believes that the FAI “have a responsibility” to prevent stories from leaking out to press from the Ireland camp and claimed that these incidents only serve to “disrupt” both players and managers.

Kilbane: ‘It’s always been the scourge of my time.’

Kilbane spoke with Off The Ball and claimed that the FAI have a “responsibility” to sort out the aforementioned issue.

“Certainly through my international career and even afterwards, there always stories that were getting out,” Kilbane explained.

“Half the time they were nothing stories, and even the Coleman one – it’s a nothing story that’s become something, hasn’t it?

“Seamus even addressed it himself, he said ‘Look, I’m (the) captain and I’ve got responsibility and that’s always been the case.’

“It’s always been the scourge of my time and since then, there’s always stories that just seem to get out. They become something then without being something that’s going to rock the boat.

“I do think there’s a responsibility, certainly around Stephen Kenny’s immediate team. What’s going to happen now is they probably won’t trust certain people within the FAI, it’ll be ‘he or she is getting things out.’ It then creates a bad environment.

“All that’s going to happen here – I think it’ll bring the squad of players closer together, it’ll bring Stephen Kenny and his staff closer together.

“Seamus knows himself it’s always going to happen, but the FAI do absolutely have a responsibility just to sort it out.

“Sort these little shite stories that continuously have come out that have just gone (on) to disrupt managers and disrupt the players over the years.”

