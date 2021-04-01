“They’re still a team to be proud of.”

Kenny Dalglish has shared his thoughts on Liverpool’s upcoming clash against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Dalglish believes that Jurgen Klopp‘s team can “go all the way” to the final of the tournament if they manage to overcome Los Blancos over the two-legged tie.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid.

Liverpool were drawn against Zinedine Zidane’s Real for the Champions League quarter-final.

The tie will be the first meeting between the two teams in the competition since their clash in the 2018 Champions League final in Kyiv.

Liverpool have displayed impressive form in Europe this season. They have won six matches, kept six clean sheets and conceded just three goals in eight games played.

Last month, Real manager Zidane said that the game would be a “good match” between two European heavyweights.

“We know the difficulties of a game against Liverpool,” Zidane said in a press conference.

“It will be a good match between two teams that have won many Champions League trophies between them. At this level, it is always very difficult to win.”

On Thursday, Liverpool were handed a huge advantage after Real announced that club captain Sergio Ramos has been sidelined with a calf injury.

As such, the Spaniard is quite likely to miss both legs of his team’s Champions League tie against the Reds.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has picked up an injury on international duty @brfootball He could miss up to a month including El Clasico and the Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/76oOmoQYyJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 1, 2021

Dalglish on Liverpool.

Dalglish, speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, claimed that Liverpool remain a “threat” ahead of their first-leg clash against Real next week.

“(Liverpool) are still a threat. They’re still a team to be proud of and that can go places. They are still in the quarter-finals of the Champions League,” Dalglish said.

“When the draw came out, when have you ever been happy drawing Real Madrid? You were happy to draw Real Madrid because you’ve missed Bayern Munich and Man City. Those two get each other if they reach the semi-final.

“If they can beat Real Madrid, they can go all the way to the final. The final just happens to be at one of the greatest moments in Liverpool’s history at the Attaturk Stadium in Istanbul.”

