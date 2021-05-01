“They would be successful.”

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish is of the opinion that both Rangers and Celtic would do “really well” in a potential British Super League.

Dalglish revealed that he has “no problem” with a British league and believes that the Old Firm clubs would easily finish “in the top half ” of the table every campaign.

British Super League.

Following the collapse of the European Super League, talks began to emerge regarding the formation of a new British Super League tournament.

Last month, a report from The Sun claimed that the plans for a potential British league were being secretly discussed with both Rangers and Celtic being invited to join the new tournament.

The same report claims that the Old Firm clubs’ inclusion in such a league would raise interest from fans, sponsors and broadcasters around the world.

“I think the Old Firm would do really well in it.”

Dalglish, writing in his column for The Sunday Post, shared his thoughts on Celtic and Rangers competing in a proposed British Super League.

“In the days since the ESL collapsed, there has been more talk of new league structures, only this time it’s not with any ESL, but a new British league set-up,” Dalglish wrote.

“The chat has mentioned there could be a place for Rangers and Celtic in any new structure.

“Now, I have no problem with that because I think the Old Firm would do really well in it.

“Given the same financial resources as many of the other clubs, I believe they’d comfortably be in the top half of any British league every season.

“They both have brilliant fan bases, and they would be successful.

“If it does happen, eventually, then I’m more than sure that the Old Firm will be able to hold their own with any English sides.”

