Former Mainz manager Jurgen Klopp shared an epic story of how he woke up in a truck after celebrating Borussia Dortmund’s league win back in 2011.

The Yellow and Blacks were one of Europe’s most entertaining and threatening sides at the time and they finished eight points ahead of runners up Bayer Leverkusen. Given their dominant victory, Klopp was understandably pumped and ready to celebrate their achievement.

But after downing one too many celebratory drinks, things got a little out of hand for the jovial German.

“I was really wasted which may have been noticeable in some interviews,” Klopp recalled in an Amazon Prime documentary on Borussia Dortmund, as per The Sportsman.

“And I don’t remember much that makes any sense.

“I’m not sure if I ever told anyone. I actually woke up on a truck in the garage. All alone. I remember that, but I have no idea about the hours before that. “I woke up, climbed out of the truck and found myself in a big factory hall. Then I walked across the yard and saw the silhouette of a man. 🖤 "Don't let up for a second. Not a second" 💛 Inside Borussia Dortmund. A new 4-part docu-series, starting 16 August@BVB #InsideBVB #PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/YWLLNCWWPw — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) August 7, 2019 “So I whistled because I can whistle quite loudly and I noticed the silhouette slowed down a little. So I waited and saw Aki Watzke (Hans-Joachim Watzke, Borussia Dortmund CEO). So Aki and I were the only people on this huge yard.” Klopp’s tale didn’t end there as both him and Watzke tried to get a ride to get out of the yard. However, the city was closed to facilitate the team’s victory parade and the two men had to part with €200 to be driven by a stranger with his chickens in the back! “Aki held up an old Mercedes on the road,” Klopp added. “It was a Turkish fella in a station wagon. And Aki says ‘Take us to the Italian’. ‘No, I won’t drive you there’. So Aki reaches into his pocket, finds 200 euros and says ‘You will.’ He sees the money, ‘OK’. “Aki sits in the front, I sit back. I kept slamming my head into the side, I was a little tired. And I kept hearing ‘cluck, cluck, cluck’ What’s going on here? I thought I dreamed it. But I didn’t. The trunk was full of chickens.” Jurgen Klopp never disappoints.

