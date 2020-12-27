The Reds boss has revealed who he views as the team’s chief penalty taker

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that versatile midfielder James Milner is the club’s appointed penalty taker with Mohamed Salah being the back-up choice.

Milner has scored 19 penalty goals for the Reds since his arrival in 2015 and has failed to convert on just two occasions with his last miss dating back to November 2017.

The Premier League veteran most recently scored from the spot on Boxing Day 2019 during Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Leicester City.

Klopp insists that he’s not too focused on who takes on the penalty responsibility but has highlighted Milner as his first choice to attempt them.

“James Milner is No.1 penalty taker, but when James is not playing then it’s Mo. When Millie is on the pitch then he can decide,” Klopp said on Saturday.

“How it is always, sometimes you don’t feel 1,000 per cent or you think, ‘He’s scored two already’ and this kind of stuff. That didn’t change, we didn’t speak about it for a long, long time.

“Most the time, probably Millie was not on the pitch but I think I remember at least once when Millie was on the pitch and gave it to Mo.

“For me, it is only important that the ball is in the back of the net after whichever player from my team shot the ball.

“Millie gave us a pretty impressive number of penalties he finished off and Mo as well. So, that’s for me both fine and that’s how it is in the moment, that’s how the decision is.”

Klopp discusses Liverpool’s ‘unfair advantage’

Liverpool and Everton are currently the only two PL clubs that are permitted to welcome a certain number of fans into their stadiums.

As such, accusations have been raised of the ‘unfair advantage’ that these clubs enjoy over those that can’t entertain fans — but Klopp dismissed any such notion.

“As a club, we have nothing to do with it. It’s not that we have any hand in the decision,” he explained.

“It says something nice about the Liverpool people, probably. We had early mass testing four or five weeks ago, maybe longer than that. I am not a specialist, so I don’t know exactly how influential that was

“How I said, I wish everybody could experience it. I don’t see it as a massive advantage, but it’s just nicer. I understand that everybody else wants to have in the best possible way and if we have 2,000 and nobody else has 100 or whatever then, yes, I can imagine people will talk about that.

“From my point of view, long may it continue that we can keep people in the stadium but with the new tier system, it doesn’t look very likely.

“There are still bigger problems out there and as long as the deciders allow us to bring people in, I think that’s a really good sign.”

