Jurgen Klopp criticised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactics against his team.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hit out at Manchester United manager Solskjaer for the manner in which he set up his side to play at Anfield on Sunday.

Both teams emerged with a point following a goalless draw leaving Man United atop the league table by two points and Liverpool in fourth.

The match failed to live up to its attacking potential and Klopp took aim at Solskjaer‘s tactics — criticising them for defending deep despite having talented players.

“The worst thing you can face in football is you play a side with world-class players and they defend with all they have, deep in the box and good in counter-attacking,” he told BBC Sport post-game.

“So it’s real difficult. That’s the biggest challenge. But the way we understood the game, the way we felt the game, the way we reacted in the moments, that was really good.” Something tells us Jurgen Klopp wasn't too happy with the way Man Utd set up today… 😬 Full interview 👇 #bbcfootball — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 17, 2021

Room for improvement. Klopp also gave his overall thoughts on the game and felt that his side had room for improvement. “The performance was good and the first half was exceptionally good,” he said. “With all the things that were said before the game – United are flying and we were struggling – and then to play this kind of game, I was happy with that. “We tried in the second half again, but you cannot deny United over 90 minutes, not with the counter-attacking threat they have. So they had two really good chances, I have to say, but we had our chances in the second half as well.” “But it is not exactly how it should be so we have space for improvement, absolutely. We will keep working on that.”

Read More About: jurgen klopp, Liverpool, Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer, Premier League