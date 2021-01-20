“We have to be ready, 100 per cent.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stated that his side will have to be “close to perfection” in order to retain their Premier League title this campaign.

Liverpool cruised to the league crown during the 2019-20 season as they finished 18 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City — winning 32 of their 38 games.

However, the Reds have endured a lacklustre campaign in the current 2020-21 season. The six-time European champions are winless in four league games leaving them in fourth place.

As a result, the league has enjoyed a much tighter race this year with Manchester City, Leicester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool all realistic contenders for the trophy.

Klopp spoke with reporters ahead of Thursday’s home fixture against Burnley and revealed that his team need to put in near-flawless performances to win the league.

“Close to perfection, but perfection depends on the situation,” he replied when asked what it would take to win the title.

“There is no perfect season with 114 points, there is just dealing with circumstances and the situation and the amount of games. We have to be as perfect as possible and that is what we try.”

Man United were the latest side to take the lead in the table following their 2-1 win over Fulham on Wednesday night. They overtook Man City who went atop the table hours earlier following their 2-0 win over Aston Villa.

💯 Jurgen Klopp’s first 100 home PL games as Liverpool manager:

Won 72

Drawn 24

Lost 4

Scored 246

Conceded 78

Clean sheets 45 pic.twitter.com/oagCWLEz8z — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 17, 2021

Given the tightly-contested nature of the current season, Klopp felt his team needed to be “ready” to fight for the trophy.

“It changes all the time and that’s because it is so close, we know that for a few weeks,” Klopp said.

“That makes it a slightly different title race or race, in general, this year and we have to be ready, 100 per cent.”

“I know in this business only results count but before you have a result you need performances and the last performance was really good.”

Read More About: jurgen klopp, Liverpool