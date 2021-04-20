“I deal with it.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken up on the possibility of stepping down from his current position due to potential disagreements regarding the European Super League.

Klopp brushed aside any chance of resigning as the Liverpool coach, adding that he feels “responsible for the team”.

Carragher on Klopp leaving.

On Monday, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher warned the club’s owners (Fenway Sports Group) over Klopp potentially leaving the team due to a Super League disagreement.

“What I would say is this is not Liverpool, Man United, Chelsea, Spurs, Arsenal, Man City involved,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

What an embarrassment we’ve become @LFC think of all the people who have come before us at this club who would be equally embarrassed as well. #SuperLeague https://t.co/zLxhNyeaXB — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 18, 2021

“This is John Henry and FSG, this is the Glazers, this is Roman Abramovich, Sheikh Mansour, Stan Kroenke, Daniel Levy – these are the people to blame for this.

“Jurgen Klopp has spoken on this in 2019 and made his stance very clear. If Liverpool lose their manager on the back of this in the next 12 months, then the owners will be run out of that club in a week. I can assure you of that.”

Klopp on leaving Liverpool.

Klopp, speaking after Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Leeds United on Monday, revealed that he isn’t considering leaving the club despite its Super League involvement.

“I am 20 years in football, and a lot of times owners made decisions without asking me, and I deal with it. I don’t want to be involved in these things, I don’t understand them. I’m a football person. It’s not about letting me down,” Klopp said in a press conference.

“I’m here as a football coach and manager, and I will do that as long as people let me do that. I heard today that I will resign or whatever.

“If times get even tougher, that makes me even more sticky that I will stay here. I feel responsible for the team, responsible for the club and for the relationship we have with our fans.

“It’s a very tough time, but I will try to help to sort it somehow.

“I am at the club six years, around about. I know our owners, they are serious people, reasonable people. They care about us. But they never had to explain these kinds of decisions to me or ask me for permission.

“That’s the situation. I speak a lot to them, but I was not involved at all in the process. I got the information yesterday.”

