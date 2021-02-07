“I sensed frustration with him.”

Jamie Redknapp has warned Liverpool regarding manager Jurgen Klopp’s future at the club.

Redknapp believes that Klopp is frustrated with his side’s transfer policy and that this could tempt him into joining Bayern Munich in the future.

Liverpool injuries.

Liverpool have been plagued with defensive injuries this season with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all missing large chunks of the campaign.

As a result, Klopp‘s side were forced to dip into the transfer market last month to reinforce their backline as they attempt to defend their Premier League crown.

The Reds ended up signing Preston North End’s Ben Davies and Schalke’s Ozan Kabak on deadline day of the transfer window.

Klopp on Liverpool transfers.

Last month, Klopp revealed that he didn’t have a huge say in making transfer decisions at Liverpool.

“Of course, somebody else is making the decisions,” the German said in a press conference.

“It was always like this. If people are surprised by that now, I can’t help them.

“We discuss the situation pretty much on a daily basis. We think about ‘could we improve something or not?’ and I make recommendations, stuff like this.

“But I cannot spend the money. That’s not how it is. I don’t make these decisions, and I never did.”

Redknapp on Klopp.

In light of this, Redknapp has suggested that Klopp may be enticed by the prospect of returning to Germany.

“I thought Jurgen’s words were really interesting,” the former Liverpool midfielder told SkySports.

“I sensed frustration with him because he wanted a new player. The problem was who could Liverpool buy to replace Virgil Van Dijk?

“You can’t spend £50-60 million on a player knowing that in April your best player is coming back from injury. It could cause more problems than it’s worth.

“I was surprised to hear what Jurgen said – and maybe in a couple of years, he might want to leave to manage someone like Bayern Munich.

“I think there was a sense of frustration with him, but once Liverpool get their best players back at the end of the season I am sure he will be fine.”

