Jurgen Klopp doesn’t speak in the Liverpool dressing room.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he doesn’t speak in the Reds dressing room and instead relies on his senior players to motivate his team ahead of their games.

The German also admitted that he often relies on Premier League veteran James Milner because of his ability to “skillfully” inspire his players.

Klopp’s outspokenness.

Klopp has forged a reputation as an enthusiastic and outspoken manager since he began coaching with Mainz back in 2001.

The 53-year-old can often be spotted encouraging or lambasting his players from the sidelines. He is also quick to offer them an embrace after the final whistle.

In 2011, Klopp famously made use of the Rocky film series to motivate his players when he was manager of Borussia Dortmund.

Given his seemingly extroverted approach to coaching, one would assume that the two-time Bundesliga winner would be extremely vocal in the Liverpool dressing room.

Klopp on Liverpool dressing room.

However, Klopp confirmed that this isn’t the case because he believes that the “trash talk before the game has to be right”.

“In the dressing room, the players speak,” Klopp told Goal and DAZN.

“In Dortmund, I later became really active in the dressing room myself, that’s different in England. My English has improved significantly over the years, but this trash talk before the game has to be right.

“You can’t stumble your way around, that’s why I’m not doing that there. But I was lucky with the team because there are enough players there who can do it.”

James Milner.

The Stuttgart native also revealed the player who was most adept at encouraging his team.

“James Milner always sums up my session very skillfully,” he added.

“Often screaming with all the words necessary to light the boys’ bums on fire.”

Klopp also outlined that there were several dressing room speeches that have contributed to his side’s on-field successes and praised his team for being extraordinary.

