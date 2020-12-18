Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum had some strong words for his teammates before the game against Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool came into Wednesday’s table-topping clash against Spurs following a fortunate draw against Fulham. The reigning champs started poorly, conceding multiple chances to Fulham in a one-sided first half.

As such, Wijnaldum reminded his teammates of their need to improve on that front against Spurs. A win for either side in the game meant a chance to top the league, and both teams appeared eager to grab the spoils during the encounter.

The Reds got off on the right foot as Mohammed Salah grabbed the lead in the 26th minute, but their joy was short-lived as Spurs forward Son Heung-Min finished off a scintillating counter to level the scores at 1-1 just seven minutes later.

As the clock bled into extra time, Roberto Firmino got on the end of a fabulous cross to score the winning goal for Klopp’s side.

Klopp later explained how Gini’s encouraging words weren’t put to waste.

“I think it was Gini in the dressing room before the Tottenham game [saying], ‘Don’t let us waste the first half again!’ he was shouting,” said the German

“We should have shouted that again before we came out of the dressing room at half-time because we wasted the 10-15 minutes then.

“Obviously, it was a different game, but it makes complete sense. But if you don’t have the perfect start, which is completely normal because it can happen, then you have to restart in the next minute, not after half-time.

“We have space for improvement, it’s incredible, but the boys played a pretty good game in the last game, it was a really difficult game. Now they feel good in this moment, and we try to use that.”

“Everyone wants to beat us, that’s a problem,”

Last year, Klopp’s side won 12 of their first 13 Premier League fixtures to rocket to the top of the table. This year, they’ve dropped points in five separate games already.

But the German is unwilling to concede that it may be because his team now have a target on their back.

“It would probably be better to ask the other teams if they are more desperate now to beat us,” he added.

“Since I am at Liverpool, my feeling is that, wherever we go, everyone wants to beat us. Not a lot of other teams ‘fancy’ the great history of this club.

“I said it once when we came to Newcastle in a situation where Newcastle was completely safe in the league, and it was like a World Cup final! I was like, ‘Wow, what’s going on here?’

“The reason must be in the past because we didn’t do anything wrong against Newcastle since I’m here, I think.

“But we didn’t even come in a situation where we felt like the reigning champions, maybe the first or second matchday.

“Since then we just try to sort our own problems to get through it somehow, so our smallest problem in the moment is that we won last year and everyone wants to beat us now.

“Everyone wants to beat us, that’s a problem, but is it because we won the league last year? No idea.”

