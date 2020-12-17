Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s year just got better as he scooped up the ‘Men’s Coach of the Year’ award at FIFA’s ‘The Best’ ceremony

Klopp was recognised as the best in his field by his peers, supporters and journalists after a historic year with Liverpool which saw them lift their first-ever Premier League trophy after 30 years.

The 53-year-old beat out competition from Bayern Munich’s Hansi Flick and Leeds United’s Marcelo Bielsa to clinch the prestigious award.

Jurgen Klopp ended Liverpool's 30-year wait for a Premier League title and amassed a club-record 99 points. For the second year in a row, he's #TheBest FIFA Men's Coach. pic.twitter.com/dWv1jPytrt — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 17, 2020

The German received the award on Thursday night in an online ceremony which saw pre-favourite Flick miss out after leading Bayern to a treble earlier in the year.

Klopp also managed to edge out Bielsa who masterminded Leeds’s return to the Premier League with his gung-ho style of football following a 16-year absence.

Many people were left surprised by Klopp’s win and that included the man himself.

“I am [shocked]. I was sitting here because I thought last year I won it. I am here with my players. Thank you very much, wow,” the German coach explained after receiving the prize.

“I have so many people to thank and most of all my coaches. If I had known we’d won it my coaches would be here with me. What we did in the last year is all about these boys.

“We didn’t dream 30 years but we dream already for a few years. It was absolutely exceptional and we all had a special year in an unfortunately not so positive way but for Liverpool fans at least we could make some highlights in a tricky period. I had no idea how it would feel and it felt absolutely overwhelming.”

Liverpool clinched the league last season with a record seven games to spare and finished with 99 points from 38 games. The Reds also equalled Manchester City’s record of 18 successive top-flight wins though as well setting a new record for the best-ever start to a campaign by racking up 61 points from their first 21 fixtures.

Below is a list of every winner announced on the night:

Men’s player: Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski Women’s player: Lucy Bronze

Lucy Bronze Men’s goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Manuel Neuer Women’s goalkeeper: Sarah Bouhaddi

Sarah Bouhaddi Men’s coach: Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp Women’s coach: Sarina Wiegman

Sarina Wiegman Puskas (goal) award: Son Heung-min

Son Heung-min’s sensational solo goal against Burnley has been named as the winner of the 2020 #Puskas Award 🔥💫 pic.twitter.com/mRPj5G99bH — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) December 17, 2020

Read More About: jurgen klopp, Liverpool, Premier League