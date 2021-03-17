Jurgen Klopp names the best player that he’s ever managed in his career

“Lewy took every step he needed to take to be that goal machine.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has picked Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski as the best player that he’s ever coached in his career.

The German labelled Lewandowski an “absolute machine” and added that it is “extraordinary” how the Poland international has pushed himself to become the player that he is today.

Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski announced himself as one of the world’s best strikers during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

The Pole arrived at the Signal Iduna Park from Lech Poznan back in 2010. It was here that Lewandowski came into contact with Klopp, who was the Dortmund manager at the time.

The striker failed to hit top form during his first season at the club, scoring just nine goals in 43 appearances.

However, Lewandowski managed to recover from his poor start and he would go on to record remarkable goalscoring achievements for Dortmund.

He managed 103 goals and 42 assists in 187 appearances for the club, winning two Bundesliga titles along the way.

His astonishing feats earned him a move to Bayern Munich in 2014, where he has managed to surpass his achievements at Dortmund.

The Poland captain has contributed 284 goals and 64 assists in 323 games for Die Roten.

On Saturday, Lewandowski became the second-highest goalscorer in Bundesliga history, after he notched a goal in Bayern’s 3-1 win over Werder Bremen.

Klopp praises Lewandowski.

Klopp, in an interview with Bild, was asked to name the best player that he’s ever managed in his career.

“Robert Lewandowski. It actually won’t be fair to say that about any other player except Lewy,” the 53-year-old revealed.

“What he has made out of his potential, how he pushed himself to become the player he is today, that’s extraordinary.

“Lewy took every step he needed to take to be that goal machine.

“He has immersed himself in the game, he just knows in every situation what he has to do, where he has to go. Lewy is an absolute machine.”

