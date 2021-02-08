“He has saved our lives I don’t know how often.”

Jurgen Klopp has defended his goalkeeper Alisson Becker following his erroneous performance against Manchester City on Sunday.

While Klopp admitted that the Brazil international’s mistakes hurt his side on the night, he reiterated that the 28-year-old was a “world-class goalie”.

Liverpool v Man City.

Liverpool welcomed Pep Guardiola‘s City to Anfield in a bid to rejuvenate their flailing title defence.

However, the Reds never managed to get into the game as City emerged as 4-1 winners despite missing a penalty.

Alisson was at fault for two of City’s goals when his poor clearances gifted scoring opportunities to the league leaders.

The result condemned the reigning champions to their worst home defeat in the league since 2005.

Additionally, they have now lost three consecutive home league games for the first time in Premier League history.

Klopp defends Alisson.

After the game, Klopp revealed his thoughts on the disappointing result.

“These two goals were obviously the killer of the game,” the German said in a press conference.

Jurgen Klopp says top four is now Liverpool's 'main target' after suggesting Alisson's blunders in their defeat to Manchester City could have been down to cold feet. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 8, 2021

“Everybody knows that. Tonight it was massive, I would say.

“That’s okay, he (Alisson) has saved our lives I don’t know how often and is an absolute world-class goalie. Tonight some things went a little bit wrong and we have to take that.

🗣 "Maybe he had cold feet or something?" 🥶 Jurgen Klopp's explanation for Alisson's second mistake that led to a goal pic.twitter.com/3fS1Q8vBZJ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 7, 2021

“I spoke to him He is obviously very disappointed and was saying ‘not today, not today’

“I said to him that’s the problem with mistakes, you cannot decide when to make them.”

Klopp: Alisson will be okay.

“The only thing you can do is learn from it and that’s what he will do and it will never happen to him again, I’m pretty sure,” the 53-year-old added.

“I said to him ‘we have stands, you can shoot the ball there!’

Since they both joined the Premier League in 2018, Alisson Becker has made more errors leading to a goal than Kepa Arrizabalaga. pic.twitter.com/uvmwAyOFmH — bet365 (@bet365) February 7, 2021

“Look, it’s a mistake, but different things came together.

“We didn’t offer exactly the right things. In the first half, Ali played exceptional football and was really calm on the ball, passed it in small spaces, exactly what we wanted him to do.

“He knows that. I can’t help him through the night. We all have nights like this, and tomorrow he will be OK again.”

Read More About: alisson becker, jurgen klopp, Liverpool, Manchester City, pep guardiola