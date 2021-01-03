Jose Mourinho throws shade at Man United star Bruno Fernandes

Jose Mourinho took a shot at Bruno Fernandes’ penalty scoring record for Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho wasn’t too impressed with Bruno Fernandes following his latest goal against Aston Villa on Friday.

Fernandes has been a phenomenon at Old Trafford since his arrival at the club a year ago and he scored a vital penalty against Villa to move United level on points with Liverpool at the top of the table.

Fernandes strike meant he’d notched up 15 penalty goals for the Red Devils during his first year at the club. Meanwhile, Spurs striker Son Heung-min also celebrated a milestone by grabbing his 100th goal for London side, second only to Harry Kane since his transfer in 2015.

When asked about the achievement, Mourinho couldn’t help but take a dig at Fernandes.

"We understood how they could hurt us, and how we could hurt them." "Sonny and Harry are doing special things this season." Jose Mourinho is happy with his side's impressive win over Leeds, even if it doesn't look like it ⚪️ 🎙 @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/1Qjz6f7Re4 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 2, 2021

“I think we all have to explain to people the person he is, too,” he explained.

“To get the Puskas award, to be scoring 100 goals for Tottenham and to be maybe in the top three Premier League scorers without penalties. “Some players score 10 goals a season on penalties and I’m not speaking about Harry Kane, by the way. “I’m so happy for Son.” Given that the former Porto manager made it clear that he wasn’t referring to Kane with his statements, it would be safe to assume that he was taking a jab at his fellow countryman. 9 – Since the start of February 2020, Bruno Fernandes has scored nine penalties in the Premier League – two more than any other player. Formality. pic.twitter.com/FF2pkA3iji — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 1, 2021 This, however, isn’t the first time that the 57-year-old has taken a swipe at Fernandes — it is, in fact, the fourth! Before the midfielder even moved from Sporting, Mourinho made a cheeky reference about the signing even happening, with Spurs also linked. The two also exchanged words in the summer when Spurs faced off against United following the restart. Fernandes managed to score from the spot that day but it wasn’t until after he’d shared a conversation with the opposition manager, that caused the two-time Champions League winner to crack up. Last July, Mourinho also joked about the number of penalties the former Sampdoria midfielder takes. “Bruno came in, was fit, played very well, improved the United team and also proved to be a great penalty taker, one of the best in the world, because he had about 20 to score.”

