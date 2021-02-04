Jose Mourinho aims subtle jibe at Thomas Tuchel regarding Chelsea job

“I don’t think it’s very difficult.”

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has aimed a subtle insult at Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel ahead of their teams’ Premier League encounter on Thursday.

Mourinho claimed that Tuchel’s job at Chelsea isn’t hard as the Blues are a club that have always had “great players and great squads”.

Thomas Tuchel.

Thursday’s London derby between Spurs and Chelsea will be the first time the two coaches face off against each other.

Tuchel was appointed as Frank Lampard’s successor at Stamford Bridge last month.

The 47-year-old is unbeaten in the two games he has managed at the club and will be hoping to extend that run against Tottenham.

Mourinho on Tuchel.

Speaking ahead of the game, Mourinho attempted to pile pressure on his German counterpart by stating that coaching the Blues wasn’t “very difficult”.

“I don’t think it’s very difficult to coach at Chelsea because I was champion three times, Carlo Ancelotti was champion, Antonio Conte was champion,” the 58-year-old told a press conference.

“It cannot be very, very difficult because we won titles there.

“Chelsea always have great players and great squads and good coaches are happy to work with these clubs and with players who give you a very good opportunity to be successful and win titles.

“In my case, I was there in two different periods and I was champion in two different periods.”

Mourinho: Premier League is the best.

Mourinho also suggested that Tuchel’s experience with Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 will make it challenging for him to adapt to the Premier League.

“What I think makes a coach elite is to be successful in the top leagues, to be successful in leagues in a different dimension,” said the former Real Madrid coach.

“The biggest challenge for a coach is to work in the best leagues. Our league is the most challenging one. “He was coming from a league that you cannot compare with the Premier League. But he is used to working with players of high calibre, used to important players. He will fit well in a club like Chelsea.”

