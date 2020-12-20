Tottenham Hotspur coach Jose Mourinho criticised his fellow Premier League managers’ touchline behaviour

Jose Mourinho believes that several of his colleagues deserve to be reprimanded for their behaviour on the sidelines following his row with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Portuguese coach came out swinging against his counterparts claiming that he is “a great example of good behaviour”.

Moutinho has ended up penalised by the Football Association several times during his managerial spells at Chelsea, Manchester United and now Tottenham.

The former Porto coach was famously handed a touchline ban in 2016 after kicking a water bottle during a 1-1 draw between West Ham and United. More recently, he was involved in a touchline altercation with Klopp following his side’s 2-1 loss against the Reds.

Mourinho made his opinion known to Klopp post-game and insisted that the “best team lost“.

“I told him [Klopp] the best team lost and he disagreed, but that’s his opinion,” he explained. “If I behave the same way he does on the touchline, I do not stay there. That’s animated? For some reason I am different.”

The previous night, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola escaped any punishment after he attempted to grab the fourth official’s electronic board during City’s 1-1 draw against West Brom.

Given some of the erratic behaviour demonstrated by his peers, Mourinho is baffled as to why they continue to get away with it.

“I was for many years a good example of bad behaviour on the touchline, and I was always punished for it,” he told Skysports.

“In this moment, I honestly consider myself – and I believe the referees feel the same – a great example of good behaviour on the touchline, but I see others doing incredible things, some of them going in a direction I would never go, and nothing happens. This I can speak about, because I live it. I live day-by-day [on] the touchline.”

He was then quizzed as to why Klopp and Guardiola appear to be immune from punishment.

“Probably because we don’t say anything,” he replied.

