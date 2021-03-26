“I got used to it.”

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has offered up a perfect response to those who criticise his coaching efforts.

Mourinho joked that nobody would attempt to “discuss rocket science” with NASA’s scientists. However, when it comes to football, people around the world believe that they can discuss it with “one of the most important managers in the game.”

Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho has never been one to shy away from making bold statements over his 21-year managerial career.

Back in 2004, when he arrived at Chelsea for his first spell at the club, the Portuguese coach announced himself as the ‘Special One‘ during his inaugural press conference.

Years later, he labelled legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger as a “specialist in failure” during their long-running feud in the Premier League.

Then at Manchester United, Mourinho angrily demanded that he be shown “respect” for winning more Premier League titles than the other 19 managers had won combined at the time.

Mourinho: ‘That’s the beauty of football’.

Mourinho has been on the receiving end of criticism for Tottenham‘s disappointing 2020-21 campaign.

Despite a brilliant start to the season, Spurs have witnessed a significant drop in form in recent months, leaving them sixth in the league table.

In the face of criticism from pundits and fans alike, Mourinho has offered up a perfect response to his naysayers.

“I don’t think anybody is going to discuss rocket science with the guys from NASA,” Mourinho said during a virtual live event with Spurs’ club sponsors.

“But everybody around the world, they think they can discuss football with one of the most important managers in the game! That’s the beauty of football. I got used to it. I appreciate that. So that’s fine for me.”

🗣 "I don't think anybody is going to discuss rocket science with the guys from NASA, but everyone around the world thinks they can discuss football with one of the most important managers in the game." Jose Mourinho sums up his thoughts of his critics pic.twitter.com/IfY0NYjHmI — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 26, 2021

The 58-year-old also claimed that he draws his “strength” from his supporters.

“Honestly, I get my strength from myself, but mainly from the people that I love and the people that I know,” he said.

“They love me, even if many of them I don’t know them. I never met them. I used to call them the Mourinistas because in Portugal we use these ‘inistas’ in the end of the name of the club that we love to express to supporters.”

Read More About: jose mourinho, tottenham hotspur