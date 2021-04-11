“I think we were unlucky.”

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has claimed that Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba should have been sent off for an elbow on Serge Aurier.

Man United came away with a 3-1 victory over Spurs during their Premier League game on Sunday but Mourinho felt that his side were “unlucky” to be denied a crucial decision.

Mourinho on VAR.

Mourinho spoke with Sky Sports after the defeat and revealed his thoughts on VAR.

“I think we were unlucky because maybe Pogba should get a red card (for) an elbow on Serge Aurier. So if you are going to speak about VAR, maybe we have to go deeper than that,” Mourinho said.

“I don’t know anything anymore. In football, you don’t know anything anymore.

“I watched the Fulham-Wolves (game), I don’t understand anything anymore. It’s difficult to understand. So, sometimes you get, sometimes you don’t get, but it is very difficult to analyse.

“Even as a coach, many times I don’t know how to comment. Yeah, you don’t know.

“You don’t celebrate a goal because you are afraid (and) then when you see the lines of the offside, which was not the case in this game but in some matches, you don’t really understand very well if it is offside or it is not offside. It is difficult.”

Mourinho on defeat.

The 58-year-old also shared his thoughts on his team’s disappointing result.

“We played against a good team, a team that reacted, lots of quality, lots of power,” Mourinho added.

10 – José Mourinho has suffered 10 league defeats in a single season for the first time in his entire managerial career. Decline. pic.twitter.com/xiN197rEN6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 11, 2021

“Very strong players in midfield, not just technically but fundamentally (and) physically. And they scored, we had a good reaction, we had great occasions to score the second goal.

“I believe that even from the position (that) I was, Dean (Henderson) made a couple of very, very good saves, especially one on Harry Kane.

“I saw the ball inside. Then they scored, then we have another good reaction, then we hit the post and we were dominant in that period and then they go there and they score the third goal.

“So for me, that’s the view. My opinion (is that) it was a good game. My opinion (is that) we didn’t deserve this result at all but we lost against a very good team.”

