Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has hit out at Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s post-match comments regarding Son Heung-min.

Solskjaer, speaking after his team’s 3-1 victory against Spurs, criticised Son for his supposed theatrics during the match and added that if his son acted the same way, he wouldn’t feed him.

However, Mourinho hit back at the Norwegian’s comments stating that Son is “lucky” that his father is a “better person” than Solskjaer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Man United came away with a 3-1 victory over Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

During the game, Edinson Cavani saw his goal controversially chalked off after VAR deemed that Scott McTominay had fouled Son in the build-up to the goal.

Solskjaer, speaking with Sky Sports after the win, hit out at Son for his antics during the game.

“We shouldn’t be conned. I have to say If my son stays down like this for three minutes…if he gets that in the face (and) if he needs 10 mates to help him up, he won’t get any food,” Solskjaer said.

“I’m saying that same now as I did the first time we played him.

“(The) game is gone, (the) game is absolutely gone if that’s a clear and obvious error that he looks at it, that he’s been told to look at it.

“So (it’s a) perfectly good goal and you know, I think that kickstarted us though. I know we conceded a goal just after but the performance from then till the end of the game was so much better because we didn’t start like a team.”

Mourinho responds to Solskjaer.

Mourinho, speaking in his post-match press conference, hit back at Solskjaer over his remarks.

“Sonny is very lucky that his father is a better person than Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer),” Mourinho said.

“Because I think (that) a father, I am a father (too), I think (as) a father, you have (to) always feed your kids. Doesn’t matter what they do.

🗣 "Son is very lucky his father is a better person than Ole." Jose Mourinho is fuming with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's comments at full-time about Son pic.twitter.com/nfK9Gx0ePp — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 11, 2021

“If you have to steal to feed your kids, you steal. I’m very, very disappointed and like we say in Portugal ‘bread is bread and cheese is cheese’, I told Ole what I think about his comments.

“And I have to tell you that I’m very very disappointed that in five, six, seven questions, you ignore the dimension of that comment.”

