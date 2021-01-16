Jose Mourinho has responded to Marcus Rashford’s claims that he taught Man United players to win more penalties.

On Thursday, Rashford received an award from the Football Writers Association and revealed in an interview how former boss Jose Mourinho taught Man United players to be more “savvy” when it comes to winning penalties.

“I remember when Jose was manager, there were five or six times where I should have had a penalty and Jose ended up saying to me: ‘If you are not savvy about the way you do it, then you are not going to get given it.’” said the Englishman.

Now, Tottenham Hotspur manager Mourinho has responded to his former player without giving a clear cut answer but instead has pointed to the stats on the matter.

Mourinho was quizzed about Rashford’s statement ahead of Tottenham’s away game against Sheffield United on Sunday.

The former Porto coach claimed that he didn’t want to make headlines ahead of the highly anticipated clash between Liverpool and Man United and suggested Opta statistics would favour him on the topic.

“Look, first of all, Liverpool versus Manchester United is a big match that doesn’t need me to make it bigger, ” Mourinho said.

“Or it doesn’t need me to do any headlines before such a big match that I know means so much for both clubs and supporters’ population, so I’ll leave comments for later not for now.

“If you feel the need to write something about it, do it in a very simple way. Stats, go to Opta, stats, go to my history as a manager in my more or less 10 Premier League seasons. Compare numbers and take your conclusions.”

According to Opta, Mourinho’s United team won seven penalties in all competitions during the 2016-17 campaign and six in the following season.

However, they’ve seen a marked rise under current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer — 22 in the 2019-20 season and 11 in the current season.

