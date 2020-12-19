Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho is disappointed that Jurgen Klopp was awarded FIFA’s Best Men’s Coach award on Thursday

Jose Mourinho spoke ahead of his side’s clash against Leicester City on Sunday, and he made it clear that Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick deserved the gong instead.

The German picked up five trophies in 2020 including a treble earlier in the year and was a pre-favourite going into the ceremony.

As such, more than a few eyebrows were raised when Flick was overlooked for the best men’s coach award with Klopp taking home the prize for the second year running.

Klopp also enjoyed a great year with the Reds having led them to their first Premier League title in 30 years, but even he expressed an element of surprise on winning the prize saying:

“I’m grateful for it, obviously. From the first moment, like everybody else, I was looking at it a bit wide-eyed, like, how did that happen?”

Mourinho was asked about the choice, and he expressed his disappointment at Flick not winning.

“I think the only chance for Flick to win is that Bayern finds two or three more new competitions to win it,” he joked.

“So maybe if he wins seven titles in one season maybe he wins the award because I believe he only won the Champions League, Bundesliga, Pokal, European Super Cup, German Super Cup – he only won five and the biggest one of all.

Hansi Flick has won more trophies as Bayern Munich manager (5) than he has lost games (3) since being appointed in November 2019.#TheBest pic.twitter.com/dyJEjYOCTR — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 17, 2020

“So I think poor Flick the only chance is for Bayern to try and find two or three more trophies to see if he can win it.”

Spurs defeat to Liverpool midweek saw them surrender the top spot in the league to Klopp’s side who they now trail by three points.

Analysts have noted Spurs’ tendency to sit deep and hit their opposition on the counter this season, particularly against big teams.

In fact, Mourinho’s side have an average of 48.01% of possession, which ranks them for 12th in the league; they rank in the same spot for passing accuracy (80.39%).

When these numbers were put to Mourinho, he brushed them aside, saying that the only stat that matters is how many goals were scored.

“You love the word ‘possession’, and you love the stats,” Mourinho said.

“So the stats, many, many times are like an incredible piece of meat or fish but badly cooked. It doesn’t tell me much.

“What tells me is the number of goals that you score and the number of chances that you create.”

Read More About: jose mourinho, jurgen klopp, Liverpool, premeir league, Spurs, tottenham hotspur