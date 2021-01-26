“The most important thing for him is to be consistent in training.”

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has warned his striker Gareth Bale that he will need to earn the right to play and that he “cannot give minutes” to any player.

Bale played 90 minutes against Wycombe in Spurs’ FA Cup clash on Monday. The Lilywhites ran out 4-1 winners on the night with Bale grabbing his side’s first goal.

Bale’s struggles.

Following the game, Mourinho praised the Welshman’s performance but admitted that Bale needed to find consistency and earn more time on the pitch.

The 31-year-old has struggled to make an impact with the London side since his move last summer with just three goals in 11 appearances.

Additionally, prior to his game against Wycombe, he failed to complete a single 90-minute performance for the club.

Gareth Bale scores his first goal in the FA Cup since 2013 ⏪ pic.twitter.com/Fuq2vH34oB — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 25, 2021

Mourinho on Bale.

Mourinho has praised the four-time Champions League winner for his attitude but suggested that the striker has to prove himself in training in order to nail down a starting spot.

“I cannot give players minutes – minutes on the pitch is not something I can give,” Mourinho told reporters in a press conference.

“We all know the difficulties that he had for a couple of seasons. We all know that he arrived injured, we all know that even this season [he is] a little bit up and down with small things.

“The most important thing for him is to be consistent in training, at high intensity without any problems, and when a player is consistent in training then the player is ready, not to be given minutes but to earn minutes.

“That’s a different thing.”

The former Chelsea coach also felt that Bale was working at a good pace and that he would play if he was feeling confident.

“This week he is working every minute like everybody else at a good intensity,” continued the Portuguese.

“If he feels, because it is also about his own feelings, that the week he had has had a positive impact on him and on his confidence, he will play.”

Read More About: gareth bale, jose mourinho, tottenham hotspur