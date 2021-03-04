Jose Mourinho hints at who is to blame for Gareth Bale’s poor start to the season

Share and Enjoy !

“To be patient was the main reason for him to reach the level that he showed.”

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has hinted at who is to blame for on-loan forward Gareth Bale‘s slow start to the current campaign.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of his side’s Premier League clash against Fulham, Mourinho suggested that Bale’s parent club Real Madrid are to blame for the Welshman’s lacklustre start to the season.

The 58-year-old also added that being patient with Bale was the “main reason” behind the Wales international’s exceptional form in recent weeks.

Bale arrived at Tottenham on a season-long loan spell from Real Madrid last September. The 31-year-old got off to a poor start with Spurs, missing several games through injury and drawing criticism for a lack of ambition.

However, in recent weeks, the former Southampton man has witnessed a resurgence in his form for Mourinho’s team.

Bale has contributed five goals and three assists in his last four appearances for Spurs and overall, he has managed 11 goal involvements in all competitions.

In light of this, Mourinho spoke to the press and was asked why it has taken Bale so long to reach his current level of fitness.

“Why for the past two years he had what he had in (Real) Madrid. Ask them,” Mourinho replied.

“Maybe if they answer to you, you can understand better why it took a while, or maybe to be patient was the main reason for him to reach the level that he showed in the last couple of weeks.”

The former Real Madrid manager was also asked if Bale would be able to cope with this week’s games.

“I believe so. Start the game, being on the bench, I don’t know,” Mourinho replied.

“We have to decide. He’s such an experienced guy that of course his opinion is very important. But good reaction, good recovery sessions. He will be involved. I repeat, bench or starting, but he will be there.”

