Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho revealed his thoughts on Frank Lampard’s dismissal as Chelsea manager.

Mourinho felt that his former player’s sacking was due to the “brutality” of modern football and claimed that Lampard was aware that it was a possibility.

Lampard was released from his role as Blues coach on Monday following a 3-1 FA Cup victory over Luton on Sunday night.

The Chelsea record goalscorer won three Premier League titles as a player for the club while Mourinho was in charge. The former Porto coach sympathised with the Englishman after receiving the unfortunate news.

“I am always sad when a colleague loses his job,” Mourinho said following his side’s 4-1 FA Cup win over Wycombe on Monday.

“Frank is not just a colleague, he is an important person in my career, so I feel sorry he did (get sacked).

“But it is the brutality of football, especially modern football, so when you become a manager you know that sooner or later it is going to happen to you.”

Following his sacking, Lampard offered his response to his sacking via a message published on social media.

“It has been a huge privilege and an honour to manage Chelsea, a club that has been a huge part of my life for so long,” Lampard wrote on Instagram.

“When I took on this role I understood the challenges that lay ahead in a difficult time for the football club.

“I am proud of the achievements that we made, and I am proud of the Academy players that have made their step into the first team and performed well. They are the future of the club.

“I am disappointed not to have had the time this season to take the club forward and bring it to the next level.”

