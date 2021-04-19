On Monday morning, news broke that Jose Mourinho had been sacked from his job as Tottenham Hotspur manager.

The club released a statement announcing the decision to fire the Portuguese coach. Following the announcement, news began to circulate that Mourinho had reportedly been fired over a disagreement with the club regarding its decision to join the European Super League.

However, that notion has been brushed aside by a number of reputed football journalists close to the matter.

Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho was appointed as the Tottenham head coach in November 2019 as a replacement for Mauricio Pochettino.

In his first season in charge, he led the club to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League. During the current 2020-21 campaign, Spurs got off to a great start, even managing to top the league following a 2-0 win over Manchester City in November 2020.

However, the team have struggled with inconsistent results ever since. Mourinho has been involved in public altercations with certain players and reports had emerged of an unhappy dressing room within the club.

The club’s struggles in the Premier League, combined with an unhappy dressing room and fanbase, are reportedly the factors that resulted in Mourinho’s exit.

A statement from Tottenham reads as follows:

“The Club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties.

“Ryan Mason will take First Team training today and a further update will follow in due course.”

Mourinho Super League sacking.

Following the news of Mourinho’s sacking, news began to circulate on Twitter claiming that the Portuguese coach refused to conduct a training session with the Spurs players over the club’s decision to join the Super League.

However, the aforementioned report has been proven to be false after several reputed football journalists spoke out against the news.

Evening Standard football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick tweeted that a club sourced insisted that there is “zero link” between the timing of Mourinho’s sacking and that of the club’s Super League announcement.

#thfc Club source insisting ‘zero link’ between Super League announcement and timing of sacking. Understand caretaker – looks like Mason & Powell – to be in place for rest of the season. — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) April 19, 2021

In addition, The Athletic journalist Sam Lee explained how unlikely it is for the club to have come to a decision to sack Mourinho over a Super League row.

“Bloody hell how many people are believing this ‘Mourinho was fired because he doesn’t like the Super League’ rumour?!” Lee tweeted.

“As if they just sacked him on the spot without consulting the contract, lawyers, sorting the comms etc. When would training have started? 10? Come on.”

Bloody hell how many people are believing this ‘Mourinho was fired because he doesn’t like the Super League’ rumour?! As if they just sacked him on the spot without consulting the contract, lawyers, sorting the comms etc. When would training have started? 10? Come on — Sam Lee (@SamLee) April 19, 2021

The Independent football writer Miguel Delaney also insisted that Mourinho’s sacking had “nothing to do” with the club’s Super League plans.

Delaney also revealed that the club were aware of “increasing fan and player unrest” with regards to Mourinho.

Am told Spurs came to decision Friday evening, having been conscious of increasing fan and player unrest. Mourinho had basically lost almost the entire squad, bar a few who were keeping quiet. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) April 19, 2021

“Am told Spurs came to decision Friday evening, having been conscious of increasing fan and player unrest. Mourinho had basically lost almost the entire squad, bar a few who were keeping quiet,” Delaney tweeted.

“Also amazing the number of people who have believed a wind-up tweet. Mourinho’s sacking nothing to do with the Super League.”

Also amazing the number of people who have believed a wind-up tweet. Mourinho's sacking nothing to do with the Super League. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) April 19, 2021

Read More About: european super league, jose mourinho, tottenham hotspur