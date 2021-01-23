Jose Mourinho feels his Chelsea unbeaten streak will be difficult to surpass.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has said that it would take something special for a team to come along and break his former side Chelsea’s 86-game unbeaten home record.

Liverpool‘s 68-game unbeaten run met its demise on Thursday following a 1-0 loss to Sean Dyche’s Burnley. The run began back in April 2017 and stretched for nearly four years before coming to an end against the Clarets.

Chelsea set their record between February 2004 and October 2008 — a run which coincided with Mourinho’s first stint with the Blues.

Despite Liverpool’s best efforts, they were unable to match the London club’s record which highlights what an incredible achievement it was.

Speaking ahead of his side’s FA Cup clash against Wycombe, the former Real Madrid manager paid tribute to his former side’s record while congratulating Liverpool.

“The records are there to be broken, even the most incredible ones in so many sports,” said the Portuguese.

“There are some records that you look to them and you feel that it is impossible for somebody to do it.

“What Liverpool did is amazing and very, very difficult to achieve.

“Our record from Chelsea is still the record and is very difficult for somebody to do better than that.

“But congratulations to Liverpool for the amazing run they had by not losing a Premier League match at home for so long.”

The ‘Special One’s aura was built around the indomitable spirit of his team on home soil and the run continued even after Mourinho left the club following his first spell in 2007.

Chelsea’s unbeaten streak was ended by Liverpool in 2008 following a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge courtesy of a Xabi Alonso goal.

Mourinho returned to the club in 2013 and failed to lose a home game until a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sunderland in April 2014.

