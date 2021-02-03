“Never a red card! Double jeopardy.”

Former Chelsea defender John Terry has leapt to David Luiz’s defence in the wake of his controversial sending off against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday.

Terry claimed that the incident could not be deemed a red card offence and felt that Luiz had pulled out of the challenge.

Arsenal faced off against Wolves at the Molineux with Nuno Espírito Santo’s side taking home the three points following a 2-1 win.

David Luiz.

On the brink of halftime, referee Craig Pawson brandished a red card to Luiz for a reported challenge on Willian Jose inside the box — sparking criticism.

Wolves then scored from the subsequent penalty and levelled the scoreline. In the second half, João Moutinho’s goal helped seal the victory for the home side.

Following the game, Luiz took to social media to voice his displeasure against Pawson’s decision.

The Brazil international posted an Instagram story and wrote “unbelievable” accompanied by several exclamation marks and angry emojis.

John Terry on David Luiz red card.

After Luiz’s post was uploaded, his former Chelsea teammate Terry also weighed in on the incident.

“Never a red card! Double jeopardy,” wrote the former England international.

“Anyone who has ever played the game can see David never attempts to play the ball!!!

“He actually pulls out of the challenge, which means penalty but no red card.

“You obviously don’t play and, also, check the rules yourself.”

Mikel Arteta on the red card.

Gunners manager Arteta admitted that Luiz’s sending off changed the outcome of the match.

“I am sitting here and I’m expecting to see something and I’m not seeing anything,” the Spaniard said after the game.

“It changed the game – to play with 10 men for 45 minutes in the Premier League without your centre-back against this opposition, of course, it changes the game.

“If there is any contact it’s him with David, I don’t know if they have a different angle to what I have. It’s hard enough to win games in the league and those big decisions are like that.”

