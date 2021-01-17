John O’Shea has had his say on Manchester United’s best ever signing.

Former Red Devils defender John O’Shea believes that Man United’s purchase of Leeds United defender Rio Ferdinand remains their best piece of business.

O’Shea feels that Ferdinand beats out Cristiano Ronaldo as the best signing during Alex Ferguson’s time at the club.

There are a number of names that can be quoted as some of Man United’s best signings, such as Eric Cantona, Roy Keane and Wayne Rooney to name a few.

Ronaldo himself is a strong candidate for that title given the measly £17m transfer fee United paid for the winger back in 2003.

The Portuguese forward went on to enjoy a prolific career at Old Trafford before moving on to Real Madrid and Juventus.

However, O’Shea is of the opinion that £30 million Leeds centre-back proved to be the shrewdest addition in Man United’s recent history. The Red Devils signed the player in 2002.

“I’d have to edge it to Rio,” he said in an interview with StadiumAstro.

“In my time, in terms of how consistent he performed. He provided such a solid foundation for the team. He was a great lad as well.

“When he joined he really settled in well, he knew a lot of the players from England.

“He fitted in well at the time and proved to be a very good signing. People mentioned the price tag a lot but he provided very good value.”

When O’Shea was pressed on why he put Ferdinand above Ronaldo, he admitted it was a close call.

The Reading coach feels that both players are amazing in their own right but that Rio edges out Ronaldo based on the overall impact he had at the club.

