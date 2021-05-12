“I don’t think there’s anything in that.”

Celtic interim manager John Kennedy has brushed off MMA star Conor McGregor‘s claim that he held talks about acquiring shares for the Hoops from the club’s majority stakeholder Dermot Desmond.

Kennedy claimed that McGregor is attempting to “get his teeth into football” and believes that there is no substance to the UFC fighter’s statements.

Last month, McGregor announced that he is considering the idea of buying Manchester United in a Twitter post.

“Hey guys, I’m thinking about buying Manchester United! What do you think?” the Irishman posted.

Earlier this week, in a Twitter Q&A, the 32-year-old was asked by a fan about his intentions to purchase the Red Devils.

“A conversation came up regarding Celtic first to be honest,” McGregor replied.

“To acquire shares from Dermot Desmond. I am certainly interested in acquiring a sports team at some stage!

“Both Celtic and Man United are teams I like for sure. But I am open. I feel I could do big things for a club.”

John Kennedy responds to McGregor’s claim.

Kennedy, speaking in a press conference ahead of his team’s Premiership clash with St Johnstone, was asked if McGregor’s claim had filtered down to the players.

“I think last week he was at Man United as well,” a smiling Kennedy replied.

“It looks like he’s trying to get his teeth into football somehow. But I don’t think there’s anything in that at all.”

Paul Craig on McGregor.

Meanwhile, Scottish UFC star Paul Craig believes that Celtic would benefit if McGregor ended up acquiring shares in the club.

“He’s the golden goose in our sport and to have somebody like that talking about buying shares in Celtic is something that the club should be excited about,” Craig told the Daily Record.

“If he became involved, the worldwide media coverage would go through the roof. Their fanbase is already huge but they’d add millions to it overnight.

“Merchandising would be off the scale.”

