Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group and principal owner John Henry have rejected a takeover bid of almost £3b for the club, according to reports.

The bid was reported to have come from the Middle East but FSG and Henry turned down the proposal. Liverpool’s owners have come under fire in recent days following their announcement to join the now collapsed European Super League.

Liverpool.

Last week, Liverpool announced that they would join a new Super League tournament. However, much of the club’s fanbase denounced the decision with several supporters calling for FSG to leave.

Now, a report from the Mirror has claimed that Henry and FSG rejected a massive takeover bid of nearly £3b.

John W Henry's message to Liverpool supporters. pic.twitter.com/pHW3RbOcKu — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 21, 2021

The interested buyer is reportedly based in the Middle East. In addition, other potential bidders, most of whom are based in the Middle East, are reportedly waiting to see if the Reds hierarchy will change their mind about selling the club.

FSG paid around £300m to take over Liverpool back in 2010. And for the most part, the company has been a boon for the club by bringing in key players, investing in the stadium and helping the Reds win major trophies in recent years.

Fowler on FSG selling Liverpool.

In light of this, Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler claimed that this is the “right time” for FSG to sell the club.

“If Liverpool’s owners were ever thinking of selling the club, then now would probably be the right time,” Fowler wrote in his column for the Mirror.

“It’s hard to see how they can ever fully win back the trust or ­confidence of the fans, after getting it so wrong over the disastrous Super League plans.

“Maybe the Glazers at Old ­Trafford can get away with that by ­hiding away, but I think that will be difficult at Anfield.”

