John Hartson on why Roy Keane would be the perfect choice for Celtic manager

“That is the type of manager that is needed.”

Former Celtic striker John Hartson has offered an explanation as to why Manchester United legend Roy Keane would be the ideal choice for the role of Celtic manager.

Hartson believes that Keane would be an “excellent” signing and he claimed that the Irishman would be “well-respected among the players”.

Roy Keane.

Keane moved to Celtic in January 2006 after spending 13 fruitful years at Manchester United.

The former Republic of Ireland international would last just six months with the Scottish club before announcing his retirement from the sport in the summer of 2006.

However, despite his short stint with the Hoops, Keane has retained his loyalty for the club and most recently, he refused to congratulate Rangers on their recent title win.

“For Rangers? No,” the Sky Sports pundit replied when asked if he had any congratulatory message for Steven Gerrard’s team.

“Obviously it’s been a tough year for Celtic, but they’ll bounce back next year like all great clubs do.”

🗣"Roy any words of celebration for Rangers?" 🤔 🗣"For Rangers, oh no!" 🤣 A classic Roy Keane reaction to Rangers winning the Scottish Premiership title 🏆 pic.twitter.com/pBColTgjqz — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 7, 2021

Hartson on Keane.

Hartson spoke with Off the Ball, and he explained why he believes that Keane would be the perfect choice for the role of Celtic manager.

“Celtic have not put up a fight. It is 21 points with seven games to go. They have won the league before the split,” Hartson said.

“That is the type of manager that is needed. When we mentioned Roy Keane, I think Roy would be excellent.

“He would be well-respected among the players, he would have learned a lot in terms of what he has achieved up to now.

“He has come from an assistant role – I wouldn’t be concerned.

“You know me, if I didn’t think Roy was the person that could galvanise the team and get them going, get them organised, then I would be the first one to say that.

“I think Roy would be good.”

Read More About: Celtic, john hartson, Manchester United, Rangers, roy keane