John Hartson issues Neil Lennon demand after Peter Lawwell’s retirement decision

John Hartson believes Neil Lennon should leave Celtic alongside Peter Lawwell.

Celtic legend John Hartson feels that outgoing Celtic CEO Peter Lawwell should be accompanied by under-fire manager Neil Lennon as the Welshman reiterated calls for a managerial change.

Hartson believes that Lawwell’s decision to retire may have been influenced by the ongoing criticism directed at him from the fans and believes that his former side could benefit from a “top to bottom” rebuild.

Lawwell announced his retirement decision on Friday. He oversaw a hugely successful period with the club which saw them win 29 trophies during his 17-year stay.

Celtic’s poor season.

Celtic are enduring a dismal season during the current campaign, however. The defending champions sit 23 points behind leaders and arch-rivals Rangers but do have three games in hand.

The club has also been widely ridiculed for their recent training camp held in Dubai. Several members of the first team were forced to self-isolate after Covid positive cases were detected.

Following the trip, Lennon accused the media of unfairly targeting him and his team in what turned out to be a heated press conference — a move which didn’t go down well with the fanbase.

In light of this, supporters have grown disillusioned with the club’s state of affairs and calls for a managerial switch have been intensifying in recent months.

Hartson: Celtic need an overhaul.

Former Bhoys striker Hartson spoke with talkSPORT and revealed he wasn’t surprised at the news of Lawwell’s departure.

“Well, I’m not overly surprised,” Hartson told talkSPORT host Jim White.

“With the team this season and Rangers catching up, they’re going to win the league, supporters have singled out Lawwell as the person to blame and I think Peter might have just had enough.”

Hartson also urged former teammate Lennon to follow Lawwell out the door.

“I’ve been the one, to the detriment of getting a lot of criticism, for backing Neil,” explained the 45-year-old.

“But I said myself a few weeks ago when they went 21 points behind Rangers I think the whole thing needs a change.

“A change of manager, a change of staff right from top to bottom, I think the club needs a bit of an overhaul.”

