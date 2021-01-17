John Hartson: Neil Lennon’s time as Celtic manager is over

“The whole thing needs to be changed.”

Former Celtic striker John Hartson feels that Neil Lennon‘s time as the Celtic manager is over amid a poor campaign for The Hoops.

Celtic laboured to a goalless draw against Livingstone at home on Saturday leaving them 21 points behind league leaders Rangers. The result delivered yet another blow to their failing hopes of a 10th successive league crown.

Celtic were missing 13 first team players along with Lennon and assistant coach John Kennedy after they were forced to self-isolate after coming into close contact with Christopher Jullien who tested positive.

The positive case came about following a controversial training camp held in Dubai — a move which came under heavy criticism in recent weeks.

Hartson on Lennon.

In light of the poor season, Hartson feels that change is required at Celtic Park. The Welshman played alongside Lennon from 2001-2006 but believes that it’s time for his former teammate to leave.

“I am a Celtic supporter and ex-player and it is just very disappointing to see how this season has so fizzled out. I think a change is needed,” he said on the ten10podcast.com.

“The whole thing needs to be changed and it needs to happen pretty soon. Maybe the players need a different voice.

“I just think the club need to say that they are going to change the manager, whether he goes at the end of the season or now.

“It is a tough call for me to say it but I think it needs to be done. The time has come.”

Hartson revealed that he would like to see a change in staff and the atmosphere surrounding the club but he also acknowledged the brilliant job Lennon has done both as a player and manager.

Hartson on the players.

Hartson also criticised the players’ performances this season and felt that they were better off not having fans in the stadium this season.

“I actually think it is a blessing that the fans are not allowed in,” he added.

“I think the players have got away with murder.

“I played at Celtic Park for five years and I had the Celtic manager and the crowd barking down my throat every time I gave the ball away.”

Read More About: Celtic, john hartson, Neil Lennon