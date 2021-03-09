John Hartson has his say on Celtic offering Rangers a guard of honour

Share and Enjoy !

Former Celtic striker John Hartson is of the opinion that the Hoops should not offer newly crowned Scottish champions Rangers a guard of honour.

Hartson believes that the Celtic players will be aware that the Gers have deservedly won the title. He added that both teams can share “mutual respect” without having to “go down the guard of honour road”.

Rangers.

Steven Gerrard‘s Rangers have enjoyed a phenomenal campaign in the Scottish Premiership. Coming into the season, Celtic had won nine titles in a row and were out to win a historic 10th successive crown.

However, the Bhoys never managed to put up a convincing title challenge as they went on to drop points in 12 of the 32 matches they played in the league.

By comparison, the Gers were nearly flawless in their title charge, dropping points in just four games and remaining unbeaten in the league.

The Ibrox team were crowned Scottish champions on Sunday after Celtic dropped points against Dundee United, leaving Gerrard’s side 20 points clear at the top of the table.

Guard of honour.

Rangers‘s next league clash is against rivals Celtic and there has been plenty of talk regarding the possibility of the Hoops offering the Scottish champions a guard of honour.

However, former Celtic star Hartson believes that his former club should not consider performing said gesture for their rivals.

“Why would you start it now?” Hartson told The Herald.

“And where do you stop it? There is respect between players.

“Celtic don’t need to be told this season that Rangers have deserved it. And the players will appreciate just how well Rangers have played and how consistent they have been.

“But the guard of honour thing is just nonsense, really. They are rivals and there has to be mutual respect but you can have that without needing to go down the guard of honour road.

“What Rangers have achieved this season is there in black and white and will be forevermore. They don’t need a guard of honour to be reminded of what they have done.”

Read More About: Celtic, john hartson, Rangers, Steven Gerrard