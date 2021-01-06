John Barnes feels that Liverpool have no need for Philippe Coutinho’s services.

Reds legend John Barnes isn’t convinced that a goal threat from midfield would be of much help to Jurgen Klopp’s side at the moment.

Barnes admits that while Coutinho would “most likely be brilliant” at the club, he remains unconvinced that a goalscoring midfielder is needed at Anfield.

Klopp’s team have endured a stuttering title defence culminating in their 1-0 loss to Southampton on Monday night. They’ve uncharacteristically struggled with their finishing with just one goal in their last three league games.

Only two points have been collected from those fixtures, with Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah all struggling for form.

Liverpool have been heavily reliant on their front three for goals and any drop in form on their part has catastrophic consequences on the team.

The goals certainly have not been spread around enough this season, with Takumi Minamino, Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones the only others to have netted more than once so far.

As such, it would be viewed as beneficial to incorporate a midfielder who could provide a goal threat from deep such as Coutinho. However, Barnes isn’t sold on the idea.

“Well, when we had a Coutinho-type of player we finished 20-odd points off the top,” he told BonusCodeBets.

“So, although a Coutinho-type player may chip in with goals, which would create a completely different style of play, as a result, the front three would score less.

“Personally, I don’t think it works with a midfield player scoring goals when the front three want to continue scoring the same level of goals as they’re used to as it’ll uproot the balance.

“And, Liverpool have managed to create a great balance and harmony amongst the players so I wouldn’t recommend to change that any time soon.

“If Coutinho came back, he would most likely be brilliant, but I don’t think the front three would be scoring as many goals, nor would they have the same impact, which a team like Liverpool needs.

“At the end of the day, the balance is the most important thing for a team. And at the moment, the balance is perfect.”

