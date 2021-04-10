“I don’t know what his future holds.”

John Barnes has shared his thoughts on Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita who has struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular following his arrival from RB Leipzig in 2018.

Barnes believes that Keita has endured an “inconsistent” spell with the reigning Premier League champions and added that “things haven’t really worked out” for the 26-year-old.

Naby Keita.

Keita arrived at Anfield from Leipzig in the summer of 2018 for a reported fee of £52.75m. The Guinea international had impressed during his spell in the Bundesliga, prompting Jurgen Klopp’s side to make a move for him.

However, Keita has failed to live up to the transfer fee that Liverpool shelled out for him. The midfielder has struggled with frequent injury issues and inconsistent performances.

In 76 appearances for the Reds, Keita has managed just seven goals and four assists. For comparison, he contributed 17 goals and 15 assists in 71 appearances for Leipzig.

Earlier in the week, Keita started his team’s first leg quarter-finals clash against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

However, the 26-year-old was withdrawn by Jurgen Klopp just before halftime with Thiago Alcantara coming on in his stead.

“That was just a decision I made in that moment,” Klopp said of the decision.

“We had to sort the game for us, and it was difficult to do that without making a change.”

Barnes on Keita.

Liverpool legend Barnes admitted that he is unsure about Keita’s future at Anfield.

“I don’t know what his future holds at Liverpool because I’m not privy to discussions and how they feel about a certain player,” Barnes in association with BonusCodeBets told Goal.

“But I do think that it’s fair to say that he’s been inconsistent.

“He’s played well at times, but he’s had quite a few injuries that’s meant that he’s not been given a sustained run in the team.

“I know he’s a good player but things haven’t really worked out. It’s important to say that this happens a lot for lots of different players – you can look at (Xherdan) Shaqiri, you can look at (Divock) Origi, you can look at a lot of players who’s been in the same situation.”

