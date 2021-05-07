“He’s always given 100 per cent.”

John Barnes has claimed that former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez would be an “ideal” summer signing for Jurgen Klopp‘s team if he arrived for free.

Barnes claimed that Liverpool fans would “absolutely love” to have the Uruguayan back at Anfield, adding that Suarez’s good character and professionalism would make him a good addition to the squad.

Suarez moved to Liverpool from Ajax in January 2011. The Uruguay international would go on to enjoy a successful three-year spell at Anfield.

Suarez scored 82 goals and provided 47 assists in 133 appearances for the Reds. Most notably, he scored 31 goals during the 2013-14 Premier League season when the Merseyside club came agonisingly close to winning the league crown.

The striker eventually moved to Barcelona in 2014, where he scored 195 goals for the Blaugrana before arriving at his current club Atletico Madrid last September.

Suarez has been linked with a move back to Liverpool in recent months. The striker reportedly has a secret transfer clause in his contract that permits him to leave for free in the summer.

Liverpool legend Barnes believes that Suarez would make an “ideal” signing for his former side if he arrives on a free transfer in the summer.

“If they could get Luis on a free transfer, that’d be ideal,” Barnes, in association with BonusCodeBets, told Goal.

“But it’ll come down to whether Luis says he wants to play every week or he’ll be happy to move across and be part of the squad. But, because of his age, I don’t think he could expect to be playing every week.

“As a player, I think he’s always given 100 per cent, and he’s a decent enough character in terms of trying all the time without being disruptive. So, yeah, that wouldn’t be a bad move for Liverpool.

“And I’m sure the fans would absolutely love to get Luis back and I do wonder if they may kick off if they feel that he isn’t getting enough airtime!”

