John Barnes names Barcelona star who would be ‘perfect’ for Liverpool

John Barnes believes that Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele would be the “perfect” fit for Liverpool’s playing style.

Barnes claimed that Dembele is a player that Reds fans “should be excited about” and added that Liverpool could be the “right club” for the Frenchman.

Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 for an initial fee of €105m which could increase to €147m with bonuses.

However, the France international has often struggled to justify the fee that Barcelona paid for him due to his repeated injury issues and inconsistent performances over the past few seasons.

An absolutely MASSIVE goal from Ousmane Dembele! 😱 Barca get a late breakthrough and look set to pick up a colossal win in the LaLiga title race 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/4nx3KdldDW — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) April 5, 2021

Dembele has contributed 10 goals and four assists in all competitions for the Blaugrana this campaign.

The 23-year-old scored a crucial late goal for his side last weekend as Barcelona beat Real Valladolid 1-0, leaving them just a point behind leaders Atletico Madrid in the league table.

Dembele’s current contract expires next year and speculation over his future at the Nou Camp has mounted in recent weeks.

Barnes: ‘He’s a player that fits the way Liverpool plays’.

Liverpool are reportedly one of the clubs that are linked with a move for Dembele this summer and Barnes believes that his former side “would be interested” in a player like him.

“One player that I think could make it at Liverpool is Ousmane Dembele,” Barnes told BonusCodeBets.

“He would fit right into the front three because his directness is perfect for Liverpool’s way of playing. Of all the players linked with Liverpool, he is a player that fans should be excited about.

“If he wants to continue playing at the biggest clubs like Barcelona then Liverpool is the right club for him. He’s a player that fits the way Liverpool plays and I think that Liverpool would be interested in that type of player.”

